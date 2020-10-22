Earnings results for US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

US Xpress Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business earned $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. US Xpress Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for US Xpress Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.08%. The high price target for USX is $14.00 and the low price target for USX is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

US Xpress Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.17, US Xpress Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $9.32. US Xpress Enterprises has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

US Xpress Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. US Xpress Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

In the past three months, US Xpress Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $438,531.00 in company stock. Only 29.79% of the stock of US Xpress Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 33.40% of the stock of US Xpress Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX



Earnings for US Xpress Enterprises are expected to grow by 84.21% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of US Xpress Enterprises is -38.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of US Xpress Enterprises is -38.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Xpress Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

