Earnings results for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

USA Compression Partners last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. USA Compression Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USA Compression Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.98%. The high price target for USAC is $17.00 and the low price target for USAC is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 20.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. USA Compression Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of USA Compression Partners is 7,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

In the past three months, USA Compression Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.27% of the stock of USA Compression Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC



Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. USA Compression Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

