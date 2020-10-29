Earnings results for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

USA Truck last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business earned $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. USA Truck has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. USA Truck has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USA Truck in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.19%. The high price target for USAK is $11.00 and the low price target for USAK is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

USA Truck has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, USA Truck has a forecasted downside of 4.2% from its current price of $8.35. USA Truck has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck does not currently pay a dividend. USA Truck does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

In the past three months, USA Truck insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of USA Truck is held by insiders. 46.78% of the stock of USA Truck is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK



Earnings for USA Truck are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of USA Truck is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of USA Truck is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. USA Truck has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here