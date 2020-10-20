Earnings results for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

USANA Health Sciences last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm earned $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. USANA Health Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USANA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for USANA Health Sciences.

Dividend Strength: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. USANA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

In the past three months, USANA Health Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,078,883.00 in company stock. 45.40% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.47% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA



Earnings for USANA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 2.91% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $5.31 per share. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.62. USANA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here