Earnings results for Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Utah Medical Products last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Utah Medical Products.

Dividend Strength: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Utah Medical Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

In the past three months, Utah Medical Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Utah Medical Products is held by insiders. 73.98% of the stock of Utah Medical Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD



The P/E ratio of Utah Medical Products is 25.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Utah Medical Products is 25.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.73. Utah Medical Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

