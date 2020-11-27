Earnings results for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UTStarcom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.64%. The high price target for UTSI is $2.50 and the low price target for UTSI is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UTStarcom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, UTStarcom has a forecasted upside of 133.6% from its current price of $1.07. UTStarcom has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom does not currently pay a dividend. UTStarcom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

In the past three months, UTStarcom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of UTStarcom is held by insiders. Only 3.65% of the stock of UTStarcom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI



The P/E ratio of UTStarcom is -10.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UTStarcom is -10.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UTStarcom has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

