Earnings results for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

VALE S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Vale last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm earned $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vale in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.11%. The high price target for VALE is $17.50 and the low price target for VALE is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vale has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.23, Vale has a forecasted upside of 35.1% from its current price of $10.53. Vale has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vale does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vale is 29.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vale will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.83% next year. This indicates that Vale will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

In the past three months, Vale insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.40% of the stock of Vale is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vale (NYSE:VALE



Earnings for Vale are expected to grow by 25.40% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Vale is 40.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Vale is 40.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.42. Vale has a PEG Ratio of 0.30. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vale has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here