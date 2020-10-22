Earnings results for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Valero Energy last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Its revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Valero Energy has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Valero Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valero Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.03%. The high price target for VLO is $102.00 and the low price target for VLO is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valero Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.71, Valero Energy has a forecasted upside of 67.0% from its current price of $40.54. Valero Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Valero Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valero Energy is 68.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Valero Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 158.06% in the coming year. This indicates that Valero Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

In the past three months, Valero Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Valero Energy is held by insiders. 73.55% of the stock of Valero Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO



Earnings for Valero Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.80) to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Valero Energy is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Valero Energy is 15.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.93. Valero Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here