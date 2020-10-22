Earnings results for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Valley National Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business earned $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Valley National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.00%. The high price target for VLY is $12.00 and the low price target for VLY is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Valley National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

In the past three months, Valley National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.45% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by insiders. 55.94% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY



