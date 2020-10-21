Earnings results for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.09.

Valmont Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Valmont Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valmont Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.08%. The high price target for VMI is $153.00 and the low price target for VMI is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valmont Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.00, Valmont Industries has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $137.51. Valmont Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valmont Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valmont Industries is 25.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valmont Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.95% next year. This indicates that Valmont Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

In the past three months, Valmont Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by insiders. 85.67% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI



Earnings for Valmont Industries are expected to grow by 16.71% in the coming year, from $7.36 to $8.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Valmont Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here