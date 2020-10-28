Earnings results for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Valvoline last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm earned $516 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Valvoline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valvoline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.75%. The high price target for VVV is $26.00 and the low price target for VVV is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valvoline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Valvoline is 32.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valvoline will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.22% next year. This indicates that Valvoline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

In the past three months, Valvoline insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $795,574.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Valvoline is held by insiders. 92.26% of the stock of Valvoline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV



Earnings for Valvoline are expected to grow by 10.79% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Valvoline is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Valvoline is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Valvoline has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

