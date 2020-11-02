Earnings results for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Silicon Motion Technology last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Silicon Motion Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.17%. The high price target for SIMO is $60.00 and the low price target for SIMO is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silicon Motion Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.90, Silicon Motion Technology has a forecasted upside of 40.2% from its current price of $37.74. Silicon Motion Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 3.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silicon Motion Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 76.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Silicon Motion Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.87% next year. This indicates that Silicon Motion Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

In the past three months, Silicon Motion Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.75% of the stock of Silicon Motion Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)



Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 5.51% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Motion Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

