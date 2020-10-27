Earnings results for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.09%. The high price target for VNDA is $25.00 and the low price target for VNDA is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 51.1% from its current price of $10.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

In the past three months, Vanda Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $84,615.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA



Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -9.68% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 5.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 5.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

