Earnings results for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Vapotherm last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business earned $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Its revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vapotherm has generated ($2.74) earnings per share over the last year. Vapotherm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vapotherm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.08%. The high price target for VAPO is $54.00 and the low price target for VAPO is $53.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm does not currently pay a dividend. Vapotherm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

In the past three months, Vapotherm insiders have bought 206.19% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,080,553.00 in company stock and sold $1,006,106.00 in company stock. Only 34.40% of the stock of Vapotherm is held by insiders. 67.32% of the stock of Vapotherm is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO



Earnings for Vapotherm are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($2.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Vapotherm is -14.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vapotherm is -14.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vapotherm has a P/B Ratio of 12.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

