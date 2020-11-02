Earnings results for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.2. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 145.73%. The high price target for CORR is $15.00 and the low price target for CORR is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a forecasted upside of 145.7% from its current price of $4.68. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 5.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.63% next year. This indicates that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:CORR)

In the past three months, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by insiders. 58.65% of the stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:CORR



Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to decrease by -44.93% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 1.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is 1.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

