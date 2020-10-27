Earnings results for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Varian Medical Systems last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company earned $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems has generated $4.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. Varian Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Varian Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.28%. The high price target for VAR is $178.00 and the low price target for VAR is $90.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Varian Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $144.39, Varian Medical Systems has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $172.46. Varian Medical Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Varian Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Varian Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Varian Medical Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,751,044.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Varian Medical Systems is held by insiders. 92.32% of the stock of Varian Medical Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Varian Medical Systems are expected to grow by 33.69% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $5.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Varian Medical Systems is 56.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Varian Medical Systems is 56.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Varian Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 8.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

