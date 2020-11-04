Earnings results for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

VBI Vaccines last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 169.40%. The high price target for VBIV is $9.00 and the low price target for VBIV is $4.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VBI Vaccines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, VBI Vaccines has a forecasted upside of 169.4% from its current price of $2.32. VBI Vaccines has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines does not currently pay a dividend. VBI Vaccines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

In the past three months, VBI Vaccines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.50% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by insiders. 42.59% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV



Earnings for VBI Vaccines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VBI Vaccines has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

