Earnings results for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Veeco Instruments last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Veeco Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veeco Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.11%. The high price target for VECO is $20.00 and the low price target for VECO is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veeco Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.83, Veeco Instruments has a forecasted upside of 39.1% from its current price of $12.82. Veeco Instruments has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Veeco Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

In the past three months, Veeco Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by insiders. 93.58% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO



Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 75.51% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeco Instruments is -11.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veeco Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

