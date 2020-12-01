Earnings results for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Veeva Systems last posted its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm earned $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.4. Veeva Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $279.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.00%. The high price target for VEEV is $335.00 and the low price target for VEEV is $150.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veeva Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $279.65, Veeva Systems has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $276.87. Veeva Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Veeva Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

In the past three months, Veeva Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,692,944.00 in company stock. Only 14.38% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by insiders. 79.56% of the stock of Veeva Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV



Earnings for Veeva Systems are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 134.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of Veeva Systems is 134.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 78.81. Veeva Systems has a PEG Ratio of 10.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Veeva Systems has a P/B Ratio of 24.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here