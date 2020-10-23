Earnings results for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Ventas last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.0. Ventas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Ventas will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ventas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.57%. The high price target for VTR is $68.00 and the low price target for VTR is $23.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ventas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ventas is 46.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ventas will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.69% next year. This indicates that Ventas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

In the past three months, Ventas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $675,200.00 in company stock. Only 1.16% of the stock of Ventas is held by insiders. 90.54% of the stock of Ventas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ventas (NYSE:VTR



Earnings for Ventas are expected to decrease by -1.58% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Ventas is 38.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Ventas is 38.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Ventas has a PEG Ratio of 4.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ventas has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

