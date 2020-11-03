Earnings results for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Verastem last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company earned $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Verastem has generated ($2.00) earnings per share over the last year. Verastem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verastem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 268.85%. The high price target for VSTM is $6.00 and the low price target for VSTM is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem does not currently pay a dividend. Verastem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

In the past three months, Verastem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Verastem is held by insiders. 42.15% of the stock of Verastem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM



Earnings for Verastem are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verastem is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verastem has a P/B Ratio of 13.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

