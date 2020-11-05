Earnings results for VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

VEREIT last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Its revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. VEREIT has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year. VEREIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VEREIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.85%. The high price target for VER is $10.00 and the low price target for VER is $6.25. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VEREIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of VEREIT is 44.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VEREIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that VEREIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

In the past three months, VEREIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $253,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of VEREIT is held by insiders. 94.51% of the stock of VEREIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VEREIT (NYSE:VER



Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 1.64% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is -10.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VEREIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

