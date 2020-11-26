Earnings results for Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Dividend Strength: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity does not currently pay a dividend. Vericity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)

In the past three months, Vericity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Vericity is held by insiders. Only 1.84% of the stock of Vericity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY



The P/E ratio of Vericity is -6.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vericity has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

