Earnings results for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Verint Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.6. Verint Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verint Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.41%. The high price target for VRNT is $64.00 and the low price target for VRNT is $52.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verint Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.17, Verint Systems has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $56.54. Verint Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Verint Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

In the past three months, Verint Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,252,820.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by insiders. 95.94% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT



Earnings for Verint Systems are expected to decrease by -16.93% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 235.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 235.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.11. Verint Systems has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verint Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here