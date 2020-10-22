Earnings results for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

VeriSign last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm earned $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. VeriSign has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. VeriSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VeriSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $229.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.73%. The high price target for VRSN is $250.00 and the low price target for VRSN is $204.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

VeriSign has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $229.67, VeriSign has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $205.56. VeriSign has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign does not currently pay a dividend. VeriSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

In the past three months, VeriSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,070,412.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of VeriSign is held by insiders. 90.33% of the stock of VeriSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN



Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 8.17% in the coming year, from $5.26 to $5.69 per share. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 30.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 30.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48.

More latest stories: here