Earnings results for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Verisk Analytics last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm earned $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.2. Verisk Analytics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $174.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.29%. The high price target for VRSK is $210.00 and the low price target for VRSK is $144.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Verisk Analytics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.25, Verisk Analytics has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $187.95. Verisk Analytics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Verisk Analytics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Verisk Analytics is 24.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Verisk Analytics will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.04% next year. This indicates that Verisk Analytics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

In the past three months, Verisk Analytics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,148,114.00 in company stock. Only 2.55% of the stock of Verisk Analytics is held by insiders. 88.17% of the stock of Verisk Analytics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK



Earnings for Verisk Analytics are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $4.90 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Verisk Analytics is 60.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Verisk Analytics is 60.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Verisk Analytics has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verisk Analytics has a P/B Ratio of 13.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

