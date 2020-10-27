Earnings results for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Veritex last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm earned $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Veritex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veritex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.42%. The high price target for VBTX is $34.00 and the low price target for VBTX is $22.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veritex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Veritex has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $20.73. Veritex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex pays a meaningful dividend of 3.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Veritex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Veritex is 29.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Veritex will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.77% next year. This indicates that Veritex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

In the past three months, Veritex insiders have sold 51.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $118,383.00 in company stock and sold $179,300.00 in company stock. Only 5.33% of the stock of Veritex is held by insiders. 81.17% of the stock of Veritex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX



Earnings for Veritex are expected to grow by 32.56% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Veritex has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

