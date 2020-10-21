Earnings results for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Verizon Communications last announced its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Its revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Verizon Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.71%. The high price target for VZ is $70.00 and the low price target for VZ is $54.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Verizon Communications has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Verizon Communications is 52.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Verizon Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.91% next year. This indicates that Verizon Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

In the past three months, Verizon Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Verizon Communications is held by insiders. 64.85% of the stock of Verizon Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ



Earnings for Verizon Communications are expected to grow by 3.14% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Verizon Communications is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.37. Verizon Communications has a PEG Ratio of 3.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verizon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

