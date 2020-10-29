Earnings results for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Vermilion Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business earned $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year. Vermilion Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 286.93%. The high price target for VET is $24.00 and the low price target for VET is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vermilion Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.36, Vermilion Energy has a forecasted upside of 286.9% from its current price of $2.42. Vermilion Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vermilion Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

In the past three months, Vermilion Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.36% of the stock of Vermilion Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET



Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is -0.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vermilion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here