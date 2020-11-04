Earnings results for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.80%. The high price target for VRCA is $18.00 and the low price target for VRCA is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 93.8% from its current price of $7.74. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Verrica Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

In the past three months, Verrica Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,082,941.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 40.20% of the stock of Verrica Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.97% of the stock of Verrica Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA



Earnings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.73) to ($1.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals is -5.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals is -5.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

