Earnings results for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $293.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.00%. The high price target for VRTX is $340.00 and the low price target for VRTX is $230.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 21 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $293.75, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 41.0% from its current price of $208.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

In the past three months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,345,705.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.17% of the stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX



Earnings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 9.29% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $9.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 26.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 26.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 1.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

