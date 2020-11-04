Earnings results for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Vertiv last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.68 million. Vertiv has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Vertiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.68%. The high price target for VRT is $23.00 and the low price target for VRT is $12.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.60, Vertiv has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $17.60. Vertiv has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv does not currently pay a dividend. Vertiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Vertiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.90% next year. This indicates that Vertiv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

In the past three months, Vertiv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $350,750,000.00 in company stock. 88.46% of the stock of Vertiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT



Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 44.16% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is -16.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is -16.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vertiv has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vertiv has a P/B Ratio of 73.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here