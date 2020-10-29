Earnings results for Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

Viad last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.29. The company earned $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Viad has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year. Viad has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viad (NYSE:VVI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viad in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 201.17%. The high price target for VVI is $59.00 and the low price target for VVI is $59.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viad has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad does not currently pay a dividend. Viad does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viad (NYSE:VVI)

In the past three months, Viad insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $118,075.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Viad is held by insiders. 88.33% of the stock of Viad is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viad (NYSE:VVI



Earnings for Viad are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.20) to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Viad is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viad is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viad has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

