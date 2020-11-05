Earnings results for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Viasat last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company earned $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Viasat has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viasat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viasat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.10%. The high price target for VSAT is $67.00 and the low price target for VSAT is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat does not currently pay a dividend. Viasat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

In the past three months, Viasat insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Viasat is held by insiders. 80.06% of the stock of Viasat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT



Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Viasat is -1,609.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viasat is -1,609.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viasat has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

