Earnings results for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Viavi Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.8. Viavi Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.62%. The high price target for VIAV is $17.00 and the low price target for VIAV is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viavi Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.93, Viavi Solutions has a forecasted upside of 26.6% from its current price of $12.58. Viavi Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Viavi Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

In the past three months, Viavi Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $489,893.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Viavi Solutions is held by insiders. 94.68% of the stock of Viavi Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV



Earnings for Viavi Solutions are expected to grow by 26.92% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Viavi Solutions is 96.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Viavi Solutions is 96.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. Viavi Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

