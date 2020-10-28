Earnings results for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

VICI Properties last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business earned $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. VICI Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VICI Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.74%. The high price target for VICI is $32.00 and the low price target for VICI is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VICI Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.19, VICI Properties has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $22.63. VICI Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VICI Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of VICI Properties is 89.19%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, VICI Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.93% next year. This indicates that VICI Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

In the past three months, VICI Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $322,946.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of VICI Properties is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI



Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 11.73% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 24.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 24.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. VICI Properties has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VICI Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

