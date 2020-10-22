Earnings results for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Vicor last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.0. Vicor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vicor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.87%. The high price target for VICR is $100.00 and the low price target for VICR is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vicor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.25, Vicor has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $80.55. Vicor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor does not currently pay a dividend. Vicor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

In the past three months, Vicor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,668,275.00 in company stock. 36.60% of the stock of Vicor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.31% of the stock of Vicor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR



Earnings for Vicor are expected to grow by 304.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 423.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 423.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Vicor has a P/B Ratio of 15.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here