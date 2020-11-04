Earnings results for Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Viemed Healthcare last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viemed Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viemed Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.83%. The high price target for VMD is $12.00 and the low price target for VMD is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viemed Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Viemed Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 36.8% from its current price of $8.77. Viemed Healthcare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Viemed Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

In the past three months, Viemed Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD



