Earnings results for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Huron Consulting Group last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The firm earned $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Huron Consulting Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HURN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huron Consulting Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.04%. The high price target for HURN is $68.00 and the low price target for HURN is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huron Consulting Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.00, Huron Consulting Group has a forecasted upside of 69.0% from its current price of $37.86. Huron Consulting Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group does not currently pay a dividend. Huron Consulting Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HURN)

In the past three months, Huron Consulting Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $839,345.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by insiders. 86.61% of the stock of Huron Consulting Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HURN



Earnings for Huron Consulting Group are expected to grow by 57.65% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Huron Consulting Group is -420.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Huron Consulting Group is -420.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huron Consulting Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huron Consulting Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here