Earnings results for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Viking Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Viking Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.24%. The high price target for VKTX is $25.00 and the low price target for VKTX is $12.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viking Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Viking Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 193.2% from its current price of $5.57. Viking Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Viking Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

In the past three months, Viking Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,327,418.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Viking Therapeutics is held by insiders. 55.30% of the stock of Viking Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Viking Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.79) per share. The P/E ratio of Viking Therapeutics is -12.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viking Therapeutics is -12.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viking Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

