Earnings results for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Viomi Technology last announced its earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm earned $238.41 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Viomi Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. Viomi Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.68%. The high price target for VIOT is $12.50 and the low price target for VIOT is $6.30. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viomi Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.40, Viomi Technology has a forecasted upside of 49.7% from its current price of $6.28. Viomi Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Viomi Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

In the past three months, Viomi Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.61% of the stock of Viomi Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT



Earnings for Viomi Technology are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Viomi Technology is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of Viomi Technology is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.16. Viomi Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here