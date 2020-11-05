Earnings results for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Virgin Galactic last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.38%. The high price target for SPCE is $19.00 and the low price target for SPCE is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Virgin Galactic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Virgin Galactic has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $18.03. Virgin Galactic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic does not currently pay a dividend. Virgin Galactic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

In the past three months, Virgin Galactic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by insiders. Only 22.01% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE



Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -15.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -15.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 7.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

