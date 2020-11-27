Earnings results for VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corp is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)

Dividend Strength: VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX does not currently pay a dividend. VirnetX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)

In the past three months, VirnetX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.09% of the stock of VirnetX is held by insiders. Only 27.98% of the stock of VirnetX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC



VirnetX has a P/B Ratio of 67.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

