Earnings results for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Virtu Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm earned $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Virtu Financial has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Virtu Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Virtu Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virtu Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.54%. The high price target for VIRT is $31.00 and the low price target for VIRT is $15.50. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Virtu Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.35, Virtu Financial has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $21.94. Virtu Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Virtu Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Virtu Financial is 157.38%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Virtu Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.24% next year. This indicates that Virtu Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

In the past three months, Virtu Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,245,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 63.70% of the stock of Virtu Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.34% of the stock of Virtu Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT



Earnings for Virtu Financial are expected to decrease by -55.51% in the coming year, from $4.99 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Virtu Financial is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Virtu Financial is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. Virtu Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

