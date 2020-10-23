Earnings results for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.03.

Virtus Investment Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $14.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Virtus Investment Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.22%. The high price target for VRTS is $200.00 and the low price target for VRTS is $154.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Virtus Investment Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 18.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Virtus Investment Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.57% next year. This indicates that Virtus Investment Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

In the past three months, Virtus Investment Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,861,600.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by insiders. 83.23% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS



Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 45.84% in the coming year, from $15.88 to $23.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 25.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 25.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Virtus Investment Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

