Earnings results for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Visa last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Visa has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Visa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Visa (NYSE:V)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Visa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $217.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.57%. The high price target for V is $250.00 and the low price target for V is $175.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Visa has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $217.75, Visa has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $190.06. Visa has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Visa has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Visa is 22.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Visa will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.65% next year. This indicates that Visa will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Visa (NYSE:V)

In the past three months, Visa insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,748,541.00 in company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Visa is held by insiders. 80.74% of the stock of Visa is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Visa (NYSE:V



Earnings for Visa are expected to grow by 15.97% in the coming year, from $5.01 to $5.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Visa is 36.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Visa is 36.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.62. Visa has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Visa has a P/B Ratio of 12.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here