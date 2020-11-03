Earnings results for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm earned $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. Its revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Vishay Intertechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.16%. The high price target for VSH is $20.00 and the low price target for VSH is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vishay Intertechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Vishay Intertechnology has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $16.48. Vishay Intertechnology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vishay Intertechnology has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 30.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vishay Intertechnology will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.67% next year. This indicates that Vishay Intertechnology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

In the past three months, Vishay Intertechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.11% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by insiders. 84.14% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH



Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to grow by 44.58% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 24.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 24.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. Vishay Intertechnology has a PEG Ratio of 8.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vishay Intertechnology has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here