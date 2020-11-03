Earnings results for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Vishay Precision Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56 million. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Vishay Precision Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Precision Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.06%. The high price target for VPG is $34.00 and the low price target for VPG is $34.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group does not currently pay a dividend. Vishay Precision Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

In the past three months, Vishay Precision Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by insiders. 79.56% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG



Earnings for Vishay Precision Group are expected to grow by 43.56% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 24.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. Vishay Precision Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

