Earnings results for Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Vista Gold last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Vista Gold has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vista Gold in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Vista Gold.

Dividend Strength: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Vista Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

In the past three months, Vista Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Vista Gold is held by insiders. Only 29.65% of the stock of Vista Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ



Earnings for Vista Gold are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Vista Gold is -21.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vista Gold is -21.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vista Gold has a P/B Ratio of 8.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

