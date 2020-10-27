Earnings results for Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Vista Oil & Gas last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Dividend Strength: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas does not currently pay a dividend. Vista Oil & Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

In the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.50% of the stock of Vista Oil & Gas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST



Earnings for Vista Oil & Gas are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Vista Oil & Gas is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vista Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

